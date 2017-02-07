Adriana III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Horizon Yachts.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Adriana III measures 33.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 2 feet and a beam of 7.2 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 165 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Adriana III has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Horizon Yachts.

Her interior design is by Juan - Carlos Espinosa.

Adriana III also features naval architecture by Horizon Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Adriana III has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Adriana III has a fuel capacity of 19,682 litres, and a water capacity of 4,164 litres.

Accommodation

Adriana III accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Adriana III is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 107-316.

Adriana III is a Norske Veritas class yacht.