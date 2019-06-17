Adriatic Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Hakvoort Shipyard in Monnickendam, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2002.

Adriatic Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Hakvoort Shipyard in Monnickendam, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2002.

Design

Adriatic Star measures 36.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 225 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Adriatic Star has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Diana Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Felix Buytendijk Yacht Design.

Adriatic Star also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Adriatic Star has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Adriatic Star has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,600 litres.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Adriatic Star accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Adriatic Star has a hull NB of BN192.

Adriatic Star flies the flag of the USA.