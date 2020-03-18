Adventure is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Veb J.Warnke and most recently refitted in 1999.

Adventure is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Veb J.Warnke and most recently refitted in 1999.

Design

Adventure measures 33.53 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.70 feet and a beam of 8.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 211 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Adventure has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Martin Francis.

Her interior design is by Jean-Pierre Paquet.

Adventure also features naval architecture by Veb J.Warnke.

Performance and Capabilities

Adventure has a top speed of 11.40 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.

Adventure has a fuel capacity of 22,500 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Adventure accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Adventure is a Bureau Veritas class yacht.