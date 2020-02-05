Typical of Burgers, ADVENTURER has had just two owners since she was launched in 1985. She still retains her original name.

ADVENTURER is a large volume, classic design from the offices of JB Hargrave in Palm Beach, FL. In 1998, one of the naval architects from the Hargrave office was retained to re-design the aft deck with a more modern Euro stern. In the process the aft deck was enlarged and a fourth stateroom added. Easier access to the swim platform was facilitated by building in and integral stairway from the aft deck. The overall profile as a result is both modern and classic Her welded aluminum construction with longitudinal and athwartship framing, utilizing five watertight bulkheads, a fine entry rising to a flared bow, and integral spray rails, yield a soft, dry ride even in turbulent sea conditions. A lovely teak interior throughout maintains the warm tradition of yachting at its finest. The vessel has 7’ headroom throughout.

ADVENTURER sleeps 8 in four double cabins each with luxuriously appointed, ensuite heads. There are separate crew quarters forward for three or four persons plus a private crew lounge and complete crew galley. Access to the full width, stand-up engine room is from the crew quarters.