Aegean is a custom motor/sailinger yacht launched in 2007 by Cobra Yacht.

Cobra Yachts have been specialising in the construction and brokerage of luxury superyachts since 1978. Their boats are built to the highest international standard that has afforded the yard an unrivalled reputation for excellence in their field.

Design

Aegean measures 44.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.35 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres.

Aegean has a mahogany hull with a wood superstructure.

Her interior design is by Dykstra Naval Architects.

Aegean also features naval architecture by Cobra Yacht.

Performance and Capabilities

Aegean has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Aegean has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

Accommodation

Aegean accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aegean has a hull NB of CBR-S 44.