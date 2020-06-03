Aegean Eagle is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Tecnomarine, in Turkey and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Aegean Eagle measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.50 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Aegean Eagle has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Aegean Eagle has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots.

Aegean Eagle has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Aegean Eagle accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Aegean Eagle flies the flag of British.