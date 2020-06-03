Length 30m
Year 2006
Aegean Schatz
2006|
Sail Yacht
Aegean Schatz is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Unknown, in Turkey and most recently refitted in 2007.
Design
Aegean Schatz measures 30.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.70 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet.
Aegean Schatz has a wood hull.
Her interior design is by Anigre.
Performance and Capabilities
Aegean Schatz has a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.
Aegean Schatz has a fuel capacity of 4,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.
Accommodation
Aegean Schatz accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Aegean Schatz flies the flag of Greece.