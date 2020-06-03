Aegean Schatz is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Unknown, in Turkey and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Aegean Schatz measures 30.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.70 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet.

Aegean Schatz has a wood hull.

Her interior design is by Anigre.

Performance and Capabilities

Aegean Schatz has a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Aegean Schatz has a fuel capacity of 4,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

Aegean Schatz accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aegean Schatz flies the flag of Greece.