Aegir is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2011 by Carbon Ocean Yachts, in the United States.

Design

Aegir measures 25.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.50 feet and a beam of 5.75 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 40 tonnes.

Aegir has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Rogers Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Carbon Ocean Yachts.

Aegir also features naval architecture by Rogers Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Aegir has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 9.50 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Aegir is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2011 by Carbon Ocean Yachts, in the United States.

Design

Aegir measures 25.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.50 feet and a beam of 5.75 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 40 tonnes.

Aegir has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Rogers Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Carbon Ocean Yachts.

Aegir also features naval architecture by Rogers Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Aegir has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 9.50 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Aegir has a fuel capacity of 1,200 litres, and a water capacity of 1,000 litres.

Accommodation

Aegir accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aegir is MCA compliant

Aegir flies the flag of the United Kingdom.