Africa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sunrise Yachts in Antalya , Turkey.

Sunrise Yachts was created in 2006 with a very specific strategy born from a strong and simple vision: to offer original bespoke solutions to their clients, tailored to their needs and wishes, in an industry that it too often set in ways of the past. Owning a luxury yacht is above all an emotional and cultural affair that needs to be entrusted to a team of competent, dedicated and passionate individuals that will ensure that satisfaction in all aspects is achieved.

Design

Africa measures 44.85 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.76 metres and a beam of 8.73 metres.

Africa has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Karatas Yacht Design Ltd..

Her interior design is by Franck Darnet Design.

Africa also features naval architecture by Karatas Yacht Design Ltd. and Valentijn Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Africa has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Africa has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 13,500 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Africa accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Africa is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 0181.

Africa flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.