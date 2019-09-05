African Cat
Motor Yacht
African Cat is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Overmarine .
Design
African Cat measures 39.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.35 metres and a beam of 7.76 metres.
African Cat has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
African Cat also features naval architecture by Overmarine .
Performance and Capabilities
African Cat has a top speed of 37 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system
Performance and Capabilities
African Cat has a top speed of 37 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.
African Cat has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
Other Specifications
African Cat has a hull NB of 130/10.