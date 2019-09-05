African Cat is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Overmarine .

African Cat is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Overmarine .

Design

African Cat measures 39.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.35 metres and a beam of 7.76 metres.

African Cat has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

African Cat also features naval architecture by Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

African Cat has a top speed of 37 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

African Cat has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Other Specifications

African Cat has a hull NB of 130/10.