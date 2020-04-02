African Queen is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

African Queen measures 36.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.96 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

African Queen has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

African Queen also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

African Queen has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

African Queen is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

African Queen measures 36.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.96 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

African Queen has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

African Queen also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

African Queen has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

African Queen has a fuel capacity of 38,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

African Queen accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

African Queen has a hull NB of BC 120.

African Queen is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.