African Queen is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Northern Marine Co.

Design

African Queen measures 24.48 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.04 feet and a beam of 6.55 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 174 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

African Queen has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stuart Archer.

Her interior design is by Ardeo Design.

African Queen also features naval architecture by Northern Marine Co.

Performance and Capabilities

African Queen has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

African Queen is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Northern Marine Co.

Design

African Queen measures 24.48 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.04 feet and a beam of 6.55 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 174 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

African Queen has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stuart Archer.

Her interior design is by Ardeo Design.

African Queen also features naval architecture by Northern Marine Co.

Performance and Capabilities

African Queen has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

African Queen has a fuel capacity of 15,140 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

She also has a range of 4,100 nautical miles.

Accommodation

African Queen accommodates up to 4 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

African Queen has a hull NB of 7801.