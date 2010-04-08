African Queen K is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Sanlorenzo and most recently refitted in 2007.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

African Queen K measures 30.48 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

African Queen K has a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

African Queen K accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.