After Eight
2007|
Motor Yacht
After Eight is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Northern Marine Co.
Design
After Eight measures 46.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 9.42 metres.
After Eight has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Jonathan Quinn Barnett.
After Eight also features naval architecture by Roddan Engineering.
Performance and Capabilities
After Eight has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
After Eight has a fuel capacity of 56,781 litres, and a water capacity of 6,814 litres.
She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
After Eight accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.
Other Specifications
After Eight has a hull NB of 15101.
After Eight is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Canada.