After Eight is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Northern Marine Co.

Design

After Eight measures 46.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 9.42 metres.

After Eight has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jonathan Quinn Barnett.

After Eight also features naval architecture by Roddan Engineering.

Performance and Capabilities

After Eight has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

After Eight has a fuel capacity of 56,781 litres, and a water capacity of 6,814 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

After Eight accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

After Eight has a hull NB of 15101.

After Eight is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Canada.