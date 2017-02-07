After You is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Horizon Yachts.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

After You measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.06 metres and a beam of 7.98 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 399 tonnes.

After You has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Espinosa Yacht Design.

After You also features naval architecture by Gregory Marshall .

Performance and Capabilities

After You has a top speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

After You has a fuel capacity of 41,600 litres, and a water capacity of 5,300 litres.

She also has a range of 1,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

After You accommodates up to 8 guests .

Other Specifications

After You is MCA compliant, her hull NB is S130-014.