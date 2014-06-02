AGA 6
1985|
Motor Yacht
AGA 6 is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Nylen, in the United States.
Design
AGA 6 measures 46.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.75 metres and a beam of 7.65 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 264 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
AGA 6 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Her interior design is by Lou Benskey of global.
AGA 6 also features naval architecture by Nylen and James S Krogen & Co.
Performance and Capabilities
AGA 6 has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
AGA 6 has a fuel capacity of 113,550 litres, and a water capacity of 15,140 litres.
She also has a range of 13,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
AGA 6 accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
AGA 6 flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.