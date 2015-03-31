Read online now
Length 24.4m
Year 1998

Agape Love is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Agape Love measures 24.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.50 feet and a beam of 5.80 feet.

Agape Love has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.

Agape Love also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.

Performance and Capabilities

Agape Love has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots.

Agape Love has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,026 litres.

Accommodation

Agape Love accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Build Team

