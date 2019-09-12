Agatha
2006|
Motor Yacht
Agatha is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by CRN.
Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.
Design
Agatha measures 39.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.70 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Agatha has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Agatha also features naval architecture by CRN.
Performance and Capabilities
Agatha has a top speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Agatha has a fuel capacity of 28,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.
Accommodation
Agatha accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Agatha has a hull NB of 128/03.
Agatha flies the flag of Bulgaria.