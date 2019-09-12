Agatha is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by CRN.

Agatha is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by CRN.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Agatha measures 39.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.70 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Agatha has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Agatha also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Agatha has a top speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Agatha has a fuel capacity of 28,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Agatha accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Agatha has a hull NB of 128/03.

Agatha flies the flag of Bulgaria.