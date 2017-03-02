Read online now
Length 25.91m
Year 2011

Agave

2011

|

Motor Yacht

Agave is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Princess Yachts.

Since the launch of the first 31-footer in 1965, Princess Yachts have been quietly rewriting the rules of luxury cruising. From our legendary Flybridge range and thrilling V-Class sports yachts, to our long-range Motor Yachts and ground-breaking M-Class superyachts. All are unmistakeably Princess.

Design

Agave measures 25.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.81 feet and a beam of 6.27 feet.

Agave has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Agave has a cruising speed of 28.00 knots.

Agave has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

Agave accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Agave flies the flag of Panama.

Build Team

