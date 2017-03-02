Length 25.91m
Year 2011
Agave
Motor Yacht
Agave is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Princess Yachts.
Design
Agave measures 25.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.81 feet and a beam of 6.27 feet.
Agave has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Agave has a cruising speed of 28.00 knots.
Agave has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres.
Accommodation
Agave accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Agave flies the flag of Panama.