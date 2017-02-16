Aghassi is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Christensen in Vancouver, Wa, United States and most recently refitted in 2005.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Aghassi measures 44.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.06 metres and a beam of 8.38 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 415 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Aghassi has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Christensen.

Her interior design is by Paola D. Smith & Associates.

Aghassi also features naval architecture by Christensen.

Performance and Capabilities

Aghassi has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Aghassi has a fuel capacity of 45,420 litres, and a water capacity of 7,570 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Aghassi accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aghassi is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 025.

Aghassi is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.