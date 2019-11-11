Agios Nikolaos is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Ferretti Yachts, in Italy.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Agios Nikolaos measures 29.2 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.2 feet and a beam of 6.7 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Agios Nikolaos also features naval architecture by Ferretti Engineering Department .

Model

Agios Nikolaos is a semi-custom Ferretti 960 model.

Other yachts based on this Ferretti 960 semi-custom model include: Queen B, Jag'B, No Problem of London, Club MII.

Performance and Capabilities

Agios Nikolaos has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by diesel caterpillar 3508c engines .

She also has a range of 300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Agios Nikolaos accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.