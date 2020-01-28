Aglaia is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2011 by Vitters Shipyard in Net, Netherlands.

Vitters Shipyard is a well established and respected custom yacht builder situated in Zwartsluis, The Netherlands. The facility opened in 1990 and has delivered an impressive list of yachts, working with top designers, up to 75 meter in length.

Design

Aglaia measures 66.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 9.00 metres and a beam of 10.30 metres.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Aglaia also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Aglaia has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Aglaia has a hull NB of 3063.