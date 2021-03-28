Agneta is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1950 by Plym, in Sweden and most recently refitted in 2011.

Agneta is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1950 by Plym, in Sweden and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Agneta measures 25.03 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.97 feet and a beam of 4.2 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Agneta has a wood hull with a mahogany superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Knud Reimers.

Agneta also features naval architecture by Knud Reimers.

Performance and Capabilities

Agneta has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Agneta has a fuel capacity of 700 litres, and a water capacity of 450 litres.

Accommodation

Agneta accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.