Agram is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Agram measures 44.17 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 458 tonnes.

Agram has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Model

Agram is a semi-custom 4400 Aluminium model.

Other yachts based on this 4400 Aluminium semi-custom model include: Irisha, Sedation A, Jems, San Bernardo, Bliss, G3, Lady L.

Performance and Capabilities

Agram has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Agram is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Agram measures 44.17 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 458 tonnes.

Agram has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Model

Agram is a semi-custom 4400 Aluminium model.

Other yachts based on this 4400 Aluminium semi-custom model include: Irisha, Sedation A, Jems, San Bernardo, Bliss, G3, Lady L.

Performance and Capabilities

Agram has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Agram has a fuel capacity of 69,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Agram accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Agram is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 14144.

Agram is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Croatia.