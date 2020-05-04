Agram
2008|
Motor Yacht
Agram is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.
From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.
Design
Agram measures 44.17 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 458 tonnes.
Agram has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Heesen Yachts.
Model
Agram is a semi-custom 4400 Aluminium model.
Other yachts based on this 4400 Aluminium semi-custom model include: Irisha, Sedation A, Jems, San Bernardo, Bliss, G3, Lady L.
Performance and Capabilities
Agram has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system
Agram has a fuel capacity of 69,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Agram accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.
Other Specifications
Agram is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 14144.
Agram is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Croatia.