We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 30.25m
Year 2004
Aifos
2004|
Motor Yacht
Aifos is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Posillipo.
Design
Aifos measures 30.25 feet in length and has a beam of 6.80 feet.
Aifos has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Aifos has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots.
Aifos has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres.
Accommodation
Aifos accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Aifos is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of British.