Length 30.25m
Year 2004

Aifos

2004

|

Motor Yacht

Aifos is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Posillipo.

Design

Aifos measures 30.25 feet in length and has a beam of 6.80 feet.

Aifos has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Aifos has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots.

Aifos has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres.

Accommodation

Aifos accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aifos is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of British.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

31Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

6.8m

crew:

5

draft:

-
