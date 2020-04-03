Aiglon is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1970 by Abeking & Rasmussen and most recently refitted in 2001.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Aiglon measures 44.98 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.78 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 272 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Aiglon has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by André Mauric.

Aiglon also features naval architecture by André Mauric.

Performance and Capabilities

Aiglon has a top speed of 12.50 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Aiglon is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1970 by Abeking & Rasmussen and most recently refitted in 2001.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Aiglon measures 44.98 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.78 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 272 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Aiglon has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by André Mauric.

Aiglon also features naval architecture by André Mauric.

Performance and Capabilities

Aiglon has a top speed of 12.50 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Aiglon has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,100 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Aiglon accommodates up to 7 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aiglon has a hull NB of 6236.

Aiglon is a GL class yacht. She flies the flag of Spain.