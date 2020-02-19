Air is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Benetti, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2013.

Air is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Benetti, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2013.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Air measures 50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.64 metres and a beam of 8.97 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 496 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Air has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Air also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Air has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Air has a fuel capacity of 82,900 litres, and a water capacity of 17,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Air accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Air is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FB 221.

Air is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.