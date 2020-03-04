Air
2011|
Motor Yacht
Air has an exceptionally sleek and elegant exterior with modern lines, while also incorporating a distinctive Feadship flared bow. She is the first superyacht built under Annex 2 of LY2 to have a fully certified commercial helicopter pad. This requirement represented a major challenge in terms of styling, and the designers at De Voogt Naval Architects have achieved something very special indeed by ensuring that Air’s elongated aft deck remains in perfect proportion to the rest of the giant yacht. Meanwhile, her unique matt black hull has been painted with a specialised and environmentally friendly nano coating technique.
A highly sophisticated minimalistic design makes for a stunning interior. Main materials used include matt-finished sycamore, leather, matt-finished special paint, high gloss stainless steel, palladium leaf, back-lit white onyx, off-white & black limestone and a wealth of carve glass.
An undoubted highlight in terms of the luxury spaces is the owners’ observation lounge with a breathtaking vista over the eight-metre long pool on the vast main deck forward area.
Great views are also assured from the magnificent sun deck, which offers many relaxation options such as a gym, lounging areas aft and forward with Jacuzzi, and a 102” pop-up television screen for outdoor movie viewing. Air carries two 9.8-metre tenders in dedicated and fully enclosed bays. There is also a large foldable swimming platform with bar from which to watch the world go by. Air is exclusively available for charter via IYR (International Yacht Register) and the Feadship charter division.