Length 81m Year 2011

Air 2011 | Motor Yacht

Air has an exceptionally sleek and elegant exterior with modern lines, while also incorporating a distinctive Feadship flared bow. She is the first superyacht built under Annex 2 of LY2 to have a fully certified commercial helicopter pad. This requirement represented a major challenge in terms of styling, and the designers at De Voogt Naval Architects have achieved something very special indeed by ensuring that Air’s elongated aft deck remains in perfect proportion to the rest of the giant yacht. Meanwhile, her unique matt black hull has been painted with a specialised and environmentally friendly nano coating technique.