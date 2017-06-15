Airin is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1970 by Cantieri Sangermani .

Airin is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1970 by Cantieri Sangermani .

Design

Airin measures 30.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.72 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 99 tonnes.

Airin has a mahogany hull with a mahogany superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Laurent Giles.

Laurent Giles is a UK-based studio of naval architects and yacht designers utilising the latest technology to achieve new standards in yacht design. Since producing its first yacht in 1927, the firm has amassed an impressive portfolio of over 1,300 designs.

Her interior design is by Studio Faggioni Yacht Design.

Airin also features naval architecture by Laurent Giles.

Performance and Capabilities

Airin has a top speed of 12.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Airin has a fuel capacity of 7,200 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

Airin accommodates up to 7 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.