Airwaves B is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Airwaves B measures 30.75 metres in length. She has a gross tonnage of 167 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri di Pisa.

Airwaves B also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.