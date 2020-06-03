Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 25.6m
Year 2000

Aisling

2000

|

Motor Yacht

Aisling is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Kuipers Doggersbank and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Aisling measures 25.60 feet in length and has a beam of 6.70 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Aisling has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Dick Boon.

Performance and Capabilities

Aisling has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Aisling has a fuel capacity of 30,280 litres, and a water capacity of 7,381 litres.

Accommodation

Aisling accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

11Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

6.7m

crew:

4

draft:

-
Other Kuipers Doggersbank yacht
Featured Events