Length 25.6m
Year 2000
Aisling
Motor Yacht
Aisling is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Kuipers Doggersbank and most recently refitted in 2008.
Design
Aisling measures 25.60 feet in length and has a beam of 6.70 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Aisling has a steel hull.Her exterior design is by Dick Boon.
Performance and Capabilities
Aisling has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.
Aisling has a fuel capacity of 30,280 litres, and a water capacity of 7,381 litres.
Accommodation
Aisling accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.