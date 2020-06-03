Aisling is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Kuipers Doggersbank and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Aisling measures 25.60 feet in length and has a beam of 6.70 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Aisling has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Dick Boon.

Aisling has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Aisling has a fuel capacity of 30,280 litres, and a water capacity of 7,381 litres.

Accommodation

Aisling accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.