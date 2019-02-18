We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Ajao
1989|
Motor Yacht
Ajao is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Baglietto , in Italy and most recently refitted in 2004.
Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership
Design
Ajao measures 24.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 5.18 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 112 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Ajao has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Baglietto.
Ajao also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Ajao has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots.
Ajao has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Ajao accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.