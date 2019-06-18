A.K. is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Falcon Yachts .

Design

A.K. measures 30.48 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.21 feet and a beam of 6.43 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 146 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

A.K. has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

A.K. also features naval architecture by Stefano Righini Design.

Performance and Capabilities

A.K. has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

A.K. has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

A.K. accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

A.K. has a hull NB of 100/123.

A.K. is a Class Society: HR/RNA class yacht. She flies the flag of Greece.