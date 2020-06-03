Length 32m
Year 2004
Akana
2004|
Sail Yacht
Akana is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Mutlutur Yachting, in Turkey and most recently refitted in 2016.
Design
Akana measures 32.00 feet in length and has a beam of 7.90 feet.
Akana has a wood hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Akana has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Akana accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Akana flies the flag of Panama.