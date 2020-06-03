Akana is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Mutlutur Yachting, in Turkey and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Akana measures 32.00 feet in length and has a beam of 7.90 feet.

Akana has a wood hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Akana has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Akana accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Akana flies the flag of Panama.