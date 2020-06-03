Aktia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by New Versilcraft in Viareggio, Italy.

Design

Aktia measures 32.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 6.95 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 170 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Aktia has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by C.L.M. Project.

Her interior design is by New Versilcraft .

Aktia also features naval architecture by C.L.M. Project.

Performance and Capabilities

Aktia has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Aktia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by New Versilcraft in Viareggio, Italy.

Design

Aktia measures 32.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 6.95 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 170 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Aktia has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by C.L.M. Project.

Her interior design is by New Versilcraft .

Aktia also features naval architecture by C.L.M. Project.

Performance and Capabilities

Aktia has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Aktia has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Aktia accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aktia has a hull NB of 105.

Aktia is a HR/RINA class yacht.