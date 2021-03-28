Aktobe is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Cantieri di Fiumicino .

Aktobe is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Cantieri di Fiumicino .

Design

Aktobe measures 42.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 8.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 429 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Aktobe has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri di Fiumicino.

Aktobe also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Aktobe has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Aktobe has a fuel capacity of 22,500 litres, and a water capacity of 7,200 litres.

She also has a range of 700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Aktobe accommodates up to 16 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aktobe has a hull NB of 425/001.