Akula is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 1999.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Akula measures 59.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.84 metres and a beam of 10.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 865 tonnes.

Akula has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dutch Naval Design.

Her interior design is by Amels.

Akula also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Akula has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a triple screw propulsion system.

Akula has a fuel capacity of 113,000 litres, and a water capacity of 40,000 litres.

Accommodation

Akula accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 15 crew members.

Other Specifications

Akula has a hull NB of 335.

Akula flies the flag of Bermuda.