Length 26.76m
Year 2018
Akula
2018|
Motor Yacht
Akula is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
Akula measures 26.76 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.20 metres.
Akula has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Officina Italiana Design.
Akula also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.
Performance and Capabilities
Akula has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots.
Akula has a fuel capacity of 8,100 litres.
Accommodation
Akula accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.