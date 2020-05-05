Akula is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Akula measures 26.76 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.20 metres.

Akula has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Officina Italiana Design.

Akula also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

Akula has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots.

Akula has a fuel capacity of 8,100 litres.

Accommodation

Akula accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.