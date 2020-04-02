Al Bovchra is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy.

Al Bovchra is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Al Bovchra measures 31.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.97 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres.

Al Bovchra has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Al Bovchra also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Al Bovchra has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Al Bovchra has a fuel capacity of 17,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Other Specifications

Al Bovchra has a hull NB of 105/32.