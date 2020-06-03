Al Diriyah is a custom motor yacht launched in 1960 by National Bulk Carriers in Kure, Japan.

Design

Al Diriyah measures 78.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.88 metres and a beam of 11.31 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,344 tonnes.

Al Diriyah has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by National Bulk Carriers.

Al Diriyah also features naval architecture by National Bulk Carriers .

Performance and Capabilities

Al Diriyah has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Al Diriyah is a custom motor yacht launched in 1960 by National Bulk Carriers in Kure, Japan.

Design

Al Diriyah measures 78.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.88 metres and a beam of 11.31 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,344 tonnes.

Al Diriyah has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by National Bulk Carriers.

Al Diriyah also features naval architecture by National Bulk Carriers .

Performance and Capabilities

Al Diriyah has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Al Diriyah has a fuel capacity of 241,380 litres, and a water capacity of 135,593 litres.

She also has a range of 5,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Al Diriyah accommodates up to 16 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 32 crew members.

Other Specifications

Al Diriyah is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Saudi Arabia.