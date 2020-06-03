Al Duhail is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sovereign Yachts.

Design

Al Duhail measures 33.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres.

Al Duhail has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Warwick Yacht Design.

Al Duhail also features naval architecture by Warwick Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Al Duhail has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Al Duhail is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sovereign Yachts.

Design

Al Duhail measures 33.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres.

Al Duhail has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Warwick Yacht Design.

Al Duhail also features naval architecture by Warwick Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Al Duhail has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Al Duhail has a fuel capacity of 17,147 litres, and a water capacity of 2,687 litres.

She also has a range of 1,700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Al Duhail accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.