Al Duhail
2008|
Motor Yacht
Al Duhail is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sovereign Yachts.
Design
Al Duhail measures 33.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres.
Al Duhail has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Warwick Yacht Design.
Al Duhail also features naval architecture by Warwick Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Al Duhail has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Al Duhail has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Al Duhail has a fuel capacity of 17,147 litres, and a water capacity of 2,687 litres.
She also has a range of 1,700 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Al Duhail accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.