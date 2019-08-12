Al Fahedi is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Al Fahedi measures 46.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Al Fahedi has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Al Fahedi also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Al Fahedi has a top speed of 26.50 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Al Fahedi is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Al Fahedi measures 46.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Al Fahedi has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Al Fahedi also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Al Fahedi has a top speed of 26.50 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Al Fahedi has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,000 litres.

Accommodation

Al Fahedi accommodates up to 28 guests .

Other Specifications

Al Fahedi is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of United Arab Emirates.