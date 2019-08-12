Al Fahedi
Al Fahedi is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy.
Design
Al Fahedi measures 46.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Al Fahedi has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Al Fahedi also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Al Fahedi has a top speed of 26.50 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Al Fahedi has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,000 litres.
Accommodation
Al Fahedi accommodates up to 28 guests .
Other Specifications
Al Fahedi is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of United Arab Emirates.