Al Lusail is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Lurssen Yachts in Lemwerder, Germany.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Al Lusail measures 123.00 metres in length and has a beam of 20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Al Lusail has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

H2 Yacht Design was established in 1994 specialising in the interior design and exterior styling of superyachts. The director Jonny Horsfield and senior consultants have between them over 30 years experience in the yacht industry during which time they have been involved in over 100 superyacht projects.

Her interior design is by March and White.

Al Lusail also features naval architecture by Lurssen Yachts.

Other Specifications

Al Lusail is a Lloyds Register class yacht.