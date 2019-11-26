We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 25m
Year 2016
Al Makher
Motor Yacht
Al Makher is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Abeking & Rasmussen, in Germany.
Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.
Design
Al Makher measures 25.00 metres in length and has a beam of 13.00 feet.
Al Makher also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.
Other Specifications
Al Makher has a hull NB of 6500.
Al Makher flies the flag of Oman.