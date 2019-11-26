Al Makher is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Abeking & Rasmussen, in Germany.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Al Makher measures 25.00 metres in length and has a beam of 13.00 feet.

Al Makher also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Other Specifications

Al Makher has a hull NB of 6500.

Al Makher flies the flag of Oman.