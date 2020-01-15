Al Mirqab is a 133m motor yacht built in 2008 by Peters Schiffbau in Wewelsfleth. The yacht's stunning exterior was designed by Tim Heywood, whilst her interior design is the work of Andrew Winch Designs.

Built for Middle Eastern Royalty, Al Mirqab is one of the largest and most beautiful yachts on the water.

The magnificent yacht won the coveted ‘Motor Yacht of the Year’ award at The World Superyacht Awards 2009 and won ‘Best Interior Design’ in the motor yacht category for her Andrew Winch-designed interior.



Al Mirqab has an aluminium superstructure and a steel hull with a generous beam of 19.5m and a 4.9m draft. She can accommodate up to 60 guests and is capable of carrying up to 60 crew members onboard.

The 133m displacement yacht is capable of an impressive 23 knots flat out, with a cruising speed of 21 knots. She also features ‘at anchor stabilisers’ which work at zero speed, increasing onboard comfort at anchor and on rough waters.

