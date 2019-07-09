Al Mirqab II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Riva Yacht.

Riva is an internationally recognised shipyard specialising in the construction of luxury craft between 10 and 35 metres in unmistakable style and quality. The company began by constructing wooden motorboats and today offers fibreglass creations incorporating the latest technology and classic Italian style.

Design

Al Mirqab II measures 35.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.08 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 237 tonnes.

Al Mirqab II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Officina Italiana Design.

Al Mirqab II also features naval architecture by Riva Yacht.

Performance and Capabilities

Al Mirqab II has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Al Mirqab II has a fuel capacity of 22,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,500 litres.

She also has a range of 680 nautical miles.