Al Mohammady is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Custom Line .
Design
Al Mohammady measures 37.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 7.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 280 tonnes.
Al Mohammady has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Al Mohammady also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
Performance and Capabilities
Al Mohammady has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Al Mohammady has a fuel capacity of 21,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
Accommodation
Al Mohammady accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.