Length 37.8m
Year 2011

Al Mohammady

2011

Motor Yacht

Al Mohammady is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Custom Line .

Design

Al Mohammady measures 37.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 7.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 280 tonnes.

Al Mohammady has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Al Mohammady also features naval architecture by Custom Line .

Performance and Capabilities

Al Mohammady has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Al Mohammady has a fuel capacity of 21,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Al Mohammady accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Build Team

10
27Kn

5

7.4m

-

2.4m
