Length 33.5m
Year 2001
Al-Noores
Motor Yacht
Al-Noores is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by K. Damen, in the Netherlands.
Design
Al-Noores measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.60 metres and a beam of 9.85 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 437 tonnes.
Al-Noores also features naval architecture by K. Damen.
Performance and Capabilities
Al-Noores has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Other Specifications
Al-Noores has a hull NB of 730.