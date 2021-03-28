Al-Noores is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by K. Damen, in the Netherlands.

Design

Al-Noores measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.60 metres and a beam of 9.85 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 437 tonnes.

Al-Noores also features naval architecture by K. Damen.

Performance and Capabilities

Al-Noores has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Other Specifications

Al-Noores has a hull NB of 730.