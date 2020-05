Al-Qasr is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Shipyard Izola .

Design

Al-Qasr measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.00 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres.

Al-Qasr has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Al-Qasr has a top speed of 8 knots. .