Al Riyadh is a custom motor yacht launched in 1978 by Feadship, in the Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Al Riyadh measures 64.71 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.14 feet and a beam of 9.69 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Al Riyadh has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Pierre Tanter.

Al Riyadh also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Al Riyadh has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Al Riyadh accommodates up to 18 guests in 9 cabins. She also houses room for up to 26 crew members.

Other Specifications

Al Riyadh has a hull NB of 732.